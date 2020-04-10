United Community Banks Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, provided an update on its progress in processing applications for the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act.
As one of the largest preferred SBA lenders in the Southeast, the bank has been dedicated to helping small business owners navigate the application process as quickly as possible. Since opening its application portal on April 4, the bank has received more than 12,000 applications. As of 9 a.m. on April 10, the bank has processed more than 1,000 loans through the SBA, reserving over $230 million for United’s PPP loan applicants.
For more information, visit UCBI.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.