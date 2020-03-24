United Community Banks Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced Tuesday that all branches will shift to a drive-thru and appointment-only service model.
In-branch services such as loan closings, access to safe deposit boxes and wire transfers will be available via a scheduled in-person appointment. Customers are encouraged to call their local branch to schedule a time during normal business hours. Customers can also utilize the variety of digital banking options available at ucbi.com and using the United Mobile App.
The bank will be increasing mobile deposit limits for added convenience and temporarily removing the ATM Transaction/Balance Inquiry fee charged by United for customers using a non-United or Publix Presto! ATM.
