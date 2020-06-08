United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, has chosen 15 of its emerging leaders for the bank’s 2020 Leadership Academy, an internal professional development program which includes team members from across the four-state United Community Bank footprint.
Two Atlanta-based bankers, Jason Hultgren and Shelia Stolorena, have been selected for the fourth class of the program.
Hultgren serves as director of retail mortgage sales. He is based in the bank’s Peachtree Road office.
Stolorena serves as a commercial real estate relationship manager. She is based in the bank’s McGinnis Ferry Road location.
Members will participate in key meetings and leadership roundtables with United’s executive management, Clemson University’s Center for Corporate Learning Mini MBA program in Greenville, South Carolina and multiple leadership sessions. The monthly sessions will span for eight months with a graduation upon completion. Forty bankers have completed the program since it was launched in 2016.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
