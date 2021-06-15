United Community Banks Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, has chosen 14 of its emerging leaders for the bank’s 2021 Leadership Academy, an internal professional development program which includes team members from around the five-state United Community Bank footprint.
Shefali Patel, Commercial Relationship Manager in Alpharetta, and Allyn Harris, Portfolio Specialist in Marietta, have been selected for the fifth class of the program.
The fifth-year class includes United employees nominated by senior management throughout the Bank’s footprint. Members will participate in key meetings and leadership roundtables with United’s executive management, Clemson University’s Center for Corporate Learning Mini MBA program in Greenville, South Carolina and multiple leadership sessions. The monthly sessions will span for eight months with a graduation upon completion. Over 50 bankers have completed the program since it was launched in 2016.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.