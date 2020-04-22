United Community Banks Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced it will resume accepting applications for small businesses interested in participating in the Payroll Protection Program in anticipation of addtional funding under the CARES Act.
Additional funds were approved by the Senate on April 21 and the House is expected to review the bill later this week.
Potential applicants should indicate interest by registering on ucbi.com/CARES. In order of expressed interest, United will provide each registrant with a link to an online application portal to complete the application requirements.
Applications will be added to the current United PPP loan queue in the order in which they are completed. Those businesses who have already completed a PPP loan application with United, but who did not have funding reserved prior to the SBA halting the application process, will be given priority in the order in which their application was completed.
To date, the bank has assisted more than 6,900 small businesses reserve nearly $1 billion in PPP funding. The bank hopes to support additional small businesses through this program if funding becomes available.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
