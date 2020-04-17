United Community Banks Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced on Friday that it has processed 6,918 applications through the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act, reserving more than $960 million for small business applicants.
As one of the largest preferred SBA lenders in the Southeast, United Community Bank mobilized its existing SBA team and hundreds of additional bankers to expedite application processing. Following the announcement of the CARES Act, United quickly developed and continues to refine a new, electronic loan application portal to automate the entire process.
On Friday, the $349 billion allocated to assist small businesses affected by Coronavirus as part of the PPP under the CARES Act has been fully allocated by the SBA. United will continue to accept interest forms from interested applicants on ucbi.com/cares in the event additional funding is allocated by the federal government and the PPP application portal is reopened. Other temporary programs established by the CARES Act and provided by the SBA can be found at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options.
