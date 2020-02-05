United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that it was recently recognized as one of America’s best banks by Forbes magazine for the seventh consecutive year.
“America’s Best Banks 2020,” an article written by Antoine Gara, ranked 100 of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts nationwide. United Community Bank was included in the top 25 on this prestigious list.
For more information, visit http://www.ucbi.com.
