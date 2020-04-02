United Community Banks Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced its plans to support communities and help small businesses obtain funding relief through the Paycheck Protection Program under the federal CARES Act.
Customers can learn more about the bill and take steps to apply at UCBI.com/CARES.
