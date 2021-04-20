United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that it will celebrate National Teach Children to Save Day on April 22 to help youth in their communities learn to make smart money choices.
Established by the American Bankers Association, the awareness day is an opportunity for families and schools to teach children about the value of money and equip them with strong money management skills that can be carried into adulthood.
Families should use this day to introduce their children to the concept of money and savings by helping them understand the difference between wants and needs. Create a simple, mock budget that separates needs like food and shelter from wants like a new phone or a trip to their favorite restaurant. This exercise will help them begin to understand that their financial priorities should take precedence over their desires.
While the concept of a “rainy-day fund” is fathomable for adults, kids will struggle with the idea of saving money if they have no goal in mind. Families should have their child choose an item they’d like to purchase from their “want” list, then have them divide the total item price by the number of weeks in which they’d like to have the item. As they earn money over the course of those weeks, they then get to decide whether they want to save for the big item or if they’d prefer to spend it elsewhere.
For younger children under age 10, a piggy bank or container at home is a great visual representation that will allow them to watch their savings grow. Alternatively, families could have them craft a savings tracker on a poster board, and as they earn money, have them fill in a higher portion of the drawing until it reaches the top.
Children over age 10 might be better suited for a parent-supervised bank account. Families can visit their local bank to open a checking or savings account for their child and allow them to come along on trips to the bank in the future. This will help them learn about bank processes and the benefits that come with having a strong banking relationship all while watching their savings grow.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.