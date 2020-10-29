United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced that they were named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020 by American Banker and Best Companies Group.
This recognition is based on employee satisfaction and signifies the bank’s commitment to employee development and the fostering of a strong culture. This is the fourth consecutive year the bank has been featured on this list. The bank jumped 15 spots to No. 42 on the list and is one of only two of the top 50 banks on the list with over $10 billion in assets.
For more information, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com or www.ucbi.com.
