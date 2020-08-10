United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, has named Moryah Jackson as vice president, director of Community Development and Engagement.
In this newly created leadership role, Jackson will be responsible for oversight of the bank’s community impact initiatives along with serving as a key decision maker of the recently established United Community Bank Foundation.
She comes to United from Clemson University, where she served as director of Diversity Education. While in this position, she led initiatives to advance diversity, inclusion and community engagement across the state. Earlier in her career, she worked to launch ‘TransformSC’, a public-private partnership focused on transforming the public education system in South Carolina. Other career roles include assistant director of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at the University of South Carolina and apprenticeship consultant for the South Carolina Technical College System.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
