United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced the addition of David Kershaw as vice president, legal counsel.
In this role, Kershaw will work with the bank’s Special Assets and Commercial Credit Counsel primarily on matters related to distressed loans, bankruptcies, collections, litigation, foreclosure and probate.
Kershaw comes to United from Fox Rothschild LLP where he focused on bankruptcy, financial services and civil litigation. He has significant experience in the area of creditors’ rights, including time spent serving as a Judicial Law Clerk in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of South Carolina. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from South Carolina State University.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
