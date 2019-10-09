United Community Bank Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that it has promoted Dennis Rowlen to team leader of its Senior Care Lending Group.
Rowlen has been with United since the launch of its Senior Care Lending division in 2016. He will now lead the team with a focus on finding creative solutions for operators and developers looking to construct, expand or renovate senior care facilities throughout the Southeast.
Since its launch in 2016, United’s senior care team has originated over $550 million in first mortgage commitments.
Rowlen has nearly two decades of financial services and healthcare experience. Prior to joining United, he served as a vice president/relationship manager for a community bank team that specialized in senior housing lending. He also served as senior director of financial operations at Surgical Care Affiliates in Birmingham, Alabama.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.