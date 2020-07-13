United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced that Christian Ngo has been named as senior vice president, commercial relationship manager to its metro Atlanta team.
Ngo joins the bank from Truist where he led the bank’s commercial middle market banking sector in the Johns Creek and Alpharetta markets. In this new role, he will work with market leadership to expand and grow the bank’s footprint within the Central Atlanta business community. He will service United’s commercial and middle market banking sectors in metro Atlanta, providing personal relationship management, financial guidance and customized banking solutions for clients.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
