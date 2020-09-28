United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced the addition of Brian Goff as Director of Portfolio Management.
In this new role, he will be responsible for the management and oversight of the bank’s Investment Portfolio and other strategic investments.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
