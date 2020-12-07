United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced Jay Rajaee as chief security officer.
Rajaee has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience and will be responsible for crafting and implementing new policies related to physical security and fraud prevention.
He began his career with the Albuquerque Police Department. After years working as a patrolman and undercover detective, he joined the Drug Enforcement Administration and relocated to Greenville, South Carolina. Prior to his retirement from the DEA, he worked local, national and international cases related to drug trafficking, money laundering and violent crimes. His main focus areas were the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee—areas where United has a strong presence.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
