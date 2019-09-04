United Community Bank Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced it has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019, by American Banker and Best Companies Group.
This recognition is based on employee satisfaction and signifies the bank’s commitment to a positive, collaborative environment in which employees can thrive. This is the third consecutive year the bank has been featured on the list.
Since 2013, the Best Banks to Work For program by American Banker and Best Companies Group has identified, recognized and honored U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available online at American Banker and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.
Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step includes an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.
Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the U.S.
For more information, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com or www.ucbi.com.
