United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced that it is expanding its commercial real estate lending division in Florida with Chris Willman as senior vice president, commercial real estate relationship manager.
Willman will be responsible for sourcing and managing financing opportunities related to CRE across the entire state. This expansion is a result of the recent acquisition of Seaside Bank and Trust on July 1 and supports United’s plan to broaden the commercial banking solutions available to clients in the Florida market.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
