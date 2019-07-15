United Community Bank Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, announced the expansion of its SBA team with the addition of Joe Hatchett as vice president of Medical and Dental.
In this role, Hatchett will share UCBI's medical and dental SBA lending capabilities with the Atlanta market while uncovering new business opportunities within the vertical.
He has more than 25 years of sales experience, including 20 years spent in banking. He began his career with MBNA Credit Card Bank and also has experience in mortgage lending. Previously, he served as a medical vendor account manager for Bank of America’s Practice Solutions Dental Financing group before being promoted to regional south east medical sales manager in Atlanta.
Originally from London, England, Hatchett has lived in Atlanta since 2015. He received his associate degree from Miami Dade College and his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.