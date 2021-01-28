United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced the addition of Britt Lothridge.
Since the Renewable Energy Lending team was created in 2017, it has played a critical role in the financings of 119 projects, contributing to the growth of the solar energy industry throughout the country. Lothridge joins team leader Clayton Summers and experienced industry veteran Steve Trabucco.
Lothridge began his career in banking with J.P. Morgan Chase, where he spent nearly a decade serving as both a relationship manager and branch manager. After several years as a business banking manager with other large regional banks in the Atlanta area, Lothridge transitioned to director of sales with Velo Solar, one of the leading commercial solar installation companies in the Southeast. In this role, he focused on strategic partnerships, including recent joint venture between Velo Solar and an oil & gas company and developing the company’s rooftop division.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
