United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that they were recognized on two prestigious lists by Forbes magazine.
For the eighth consecutive year, the bank was named to Forbes list of America’s Best 100 Banks. United maintained its top 25 ranking in this group. The bank was also named to Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers where it ranked in the top 20 in the banking and financial services category.
For 12 years, Forbes has ranked 100 of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts nationwide on 10 metrics. Data for the ranking was provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. United ranked 21 on the 2021 list.
To determine the list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, Forbes surveyed 38,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate how likely they would recommend their employer to others and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list included 500 midsize employers. In its first year on the list, United ranked 246 overall.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
