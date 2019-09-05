United Community Bank Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, recently presented Marietta-based MUST Ministries with a $500 donation.
MUST is a volunteer-driven organization which provides aid to individuals, families and children in Cherokee and Cobb counties. The donation was made by the bank’s Canton-Bridgemill team who also donated 100 educational books to children in the community through MUST Ministries’ Summer Lunch Program.
The Canton-Bridgemill team also managed a donation site in their lobby for approximately six weeks and gathered more than 100 educational books, toys and games for the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Learning Book Drive. These items were later dispersed to children in the community through MUST Ministries’ Summer Lunch Program.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
