United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced gifts totaling $20,000 to five United Way chapters throughout the bank’s Southeastern footprint.
The donations were made on behalf of an interactive online campaign the bank hosted in collaboration with its customers. Receiving organizations included United Way of Greater Atlanta, United Way of White County in Georgia, Habersham County United Way in Georgia, Trident United Way in South Carolina and United Way of Central Carolinas in North Carolina.
For the past several weeks, United has asked customers to connect with them online and via social media to share the many things for which they are grateful. Responses could be submitted directly to United’s website or social media channels, or customers could respond using the hashtag #UnitedInGratitude. Responses, which included appreciation for family, health, financial assistance from the bank, and more, were populated to a landing page on the bank’s website for others to see.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.