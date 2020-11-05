United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced the addition of eight new bankers to its SBA Lending Division, which is one of the largest in the Southeast with approximately 60 bankers.
Joining in various roles across several departments, these new additions to the team will be instrumental in helping the bank continue to support small business customers across the country. United’s SBA team led the community bank’s effort to process nearly 11,000 applications for small businesses during the Paycheck Protection Program application process earlier this year.
United has added the following bankers - Carla Arnette, SBA Servicing Specialist; Chantale Charles, SBA Senior Construction Loan Specialist; Jocelyn Ernest Heckler, SBA Business Development Officer - Franchise Lending; Claire Huse, SBA Senior Portfolio Manager; Erika Redgrave, SBA Sales Specialist - Healthcare Lending; Rebecca Robinson, SBA Senior Portfolio Manager; Vincent Russo, SBA Underwriter - Franchise Lending; and Jason Sleeman will now lead the bank’s Craft Beverage lending vertical as Vice President of Craft Beverage Lending.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
