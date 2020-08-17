United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced the promotion of Lisa Shelnutt to commercial real estate division manager.
In this expanded role, Shelnutt will manage all commercial real estate efforts throughout the bank’s five-state footprint.
She joined United in 2012. She holds nearly 30 years of experience in commercial real estate lending, having been involved in over $2 billion worth of real estate loans throughout her career. Her background also includes a variety of relationship management and credit approval roles for TD Bank, Carolina First Bank and the former Wachovia Bank and First Union Bank.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
