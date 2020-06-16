United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, has announced they are reopening lobbies for select branch locations across their four-state footprint, effective this week.
Beginning June 17, more than 30 branch lobbies in Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee will reopen, with specific safety measures in place to protect employees and customers.
These initial branches represent Phase 1 of the lobby reopenings. Other branch locations will follow in the weeks to come and an up-to-date list of current branch operating status is available at ucbi.com/coronavirus.
