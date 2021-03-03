United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced a partnership between its mortgage division and the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America.
NAMMBA is an organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. Through this partnership, United Community Mortgage Services and NAMMBA will engage mortgage employees by providing access to focused training, new hire programs and leadership development.
The variety of educational and training programs in the partnership will allow United Community Bank’s mortgage division to support the communities in which it currently conducts business, creating economic opportunity that focuses on business development for minority brokers while meeting the housing needs of underserved areas. NAMMBA sees the partnership as an important step toward their effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage work force.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
