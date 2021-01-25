United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, recently made two announcements.
Experienced banker John Thompson was named Middle Market and Asset Based Lending Division Manager effective this month. Jack Morris, a 20-year veteran of the Atlanta banking community, has also joined the team as senior vice president and Middle Market Relationship Manager.
This is an expanded role for Thompson, who has been with United since 2011. He will manage and grow the bank’s Middle Market team, while continuing to manage his existing and future clients and partnering with local markets on Middle Market opportunities. He will also take on the Asset-Based Lending responsibilities, as those two areas are closely aligned.
Thompson has more than 25 years of banking experience. He has served as a Middle Market Relationship Manager for United since 2011. Prior to that, he managed Commercial Lines of Business for SunTrust Bank in the Georgia Region. He has been primarily focused on Commercial banking since he began his career with First Union, now Wells Fargo.
Morris has more than 30 years of experience working with both regional and megabanks. He comes to United from Fifth Third Bank in Atlanta where he served as senior vice president and Relationship Manager for the Georgia Upper Middle Market Banking Office. The majority of his career has focused on commercial and middle market banking.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
