United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced the addition of Keri Wise as Head of Retail Sales as part of their community banking leadership team.
In this newly created role, Wise will support more than 140 branches across four states with training and strategic guidance related to sales and service, employee satisfaction, and retail policies and operations.
Wise brings 20 years of experience in retail banking, management, small business lending and sales to the bank. Most recently, she served as a senior vice president and retail banking manager for the South Carolina region of BB&T where she managed more than 100 branches.
She will be based in the bank's Columbia, South Carolina office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.