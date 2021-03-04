United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, is expanding its executive leadership team by adding Francie Staub as chief marketing officer.
In this role, Staub will spearhead the bank’s digital marketing, advertising, branding and communications strategies across its five-state footprint and beyond. One of her primary goals will be to foster an integrated marketing approach that will enable United to connect more deeply with its diverse and expanding client base.
Staub joins United from Capital One where she headed brand marketing for U.S. credit cards. In this role she focused building brand recognition and driving growth of Capital’s portfolio of credit cards, as well as leading CRM and customer experience. Prior to this role, she served as the Managing Director of Integrated & Digital Marketing at TD Ameritrade where she was responsible for leading the integrated cross-channel communications strategy inclusive of media strategy and planning, digital marketing, web strategy and marketing technology.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
