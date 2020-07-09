United Community Bank, which has locations in Cobb County, announced the addition of five veteran bankers to its Metro Atlanta team.
Focused on building a stronger presence within the market, these bankers bring the total number of commercial team members hired by the bank in the Atlanta area to 13 in the past 12 months – a 50% increase in the Atlanta market for the bank.
Craig Dowdy will lead the team as commercial lending division manager. Joining him are commercial relationship managers Song Keovongsak, Steve Rawl, Robert Quinilty and Brad Booker. Together, the group has more than 80 years of combined banking experience.
Dowdy and team come to United from SunTrust where Dowdy served as a business banking team lead.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
