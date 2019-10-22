United Community Bank Inc., which has several locations in Cobb County, recently added four new bankers to its Atlanta team.
Led by Commercial Lending Division Manager Jill Edwards, the team will focus on greater Atlanta and Gwinnett County. Joining Edwards are Kelly Tumbleston and Kristy Hunter, both Commercial Relationship Managers, and Martine Noel, Senior Commercial LOA.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.