Kennesaw-based Unibloc Pump, a manufacture of sanitary flow control applications, announced the acquisition of Flotronic Pumps.
Flotronic Pumps, serving more than 1,000 global companies, is a U.K.-based manufacturer of specialized, air operated double diaphragm pumps and associated accessories. Founded in 1990, the company has a global reputation as the inventor of the "One Nut" AODD pump - a single bolt design that simplifies pump assembly and disassembly.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Flotronic Pumps will be solely owned by Unibloc Pump while retaining its name, Flotronic Pumps Ltd. Joining the leadership team at Flotronic Pumps as CEO will be Chris Stevens, the CEO of Unibloc Pump.
