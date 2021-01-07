Unibloc Pump, which recently relocated from Marietta to a state-of-the-art facility in Kennesaw, announced that it has been acquired by May River Capital, a Midwest-based private equity firm.
Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to May River Capital, while Jones Day served as legal counsel to Unibloc Pump and its shareholders.
A 36-year leader in the manufacture of positive displacement pumps, strainers, valves, bubble traps and other solutions for sanitary flow control applications, Unibloc Pump was founded in 1984 by Harry Soderstrom. The company has built a reputation for innovation within critical sanitary process manufacturing applications, including the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, bakery and confection, meat and poultry, brewery, and transportation industries. It is nationally renowned for providing precision-engineered products and solutions.
Through the leadership of Soderstrom, Unibloc Pump has witnessed significant growth over the years at both its headquarters in the metro-Atlanta area as well as its second facility located in Beckum, Germany.
THe leadership team will consist of Soderstrom as chief growth officer, Chris Stevens as chief executive officer, Patrick Painter as chief financial officer, and Brian Comiskey as chief operating and technical officer.
The timing of the news follows Unibloc Pump’s expansion in mid-December 2020. The company's new 41,000 square-foot facility in Kennesaw is three times larger than its prior facility.
For more information, visit www.UniblocPump.com or www.mayrivercapital.com.
