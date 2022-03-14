On a rainy afternoon in March, Quen Ross, a Marietta resident, perused the aisles of the Food Depot on South Marietta Parkway. In his cart, he stacked meats and non-perishables that had gone on sale, a tactic to combat rising food costs.
"Definitely the meat, the meat has gone up," Ross said, when asked if any particular items on his grocery list had increased in price. "I'm not sure it's because of the COVID situation and the struggle with the trucks not being able to come in and things of that nature. But they definitely have gone up in prices on a lot of the meats."
Like many locals, Ross is starting to see the effects of inflation and supply chain issues, exacerbated by economic uncertainty related to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. From wheat to gasoline to cyber attacks, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and conflict with Western countries is being felt in several industries across the country and in Cobb County. According to a new report from Dun & Bradstreet, of the 374,000 businesses worldwide that rely on Russian suppliers, 90% of those businesses are based in the U.S. At least 241,000 businesses across the world rely on Ukrainian suppliers, 93% of which are based in the U.S.
"What I've been doing is trying to buy everything mostly in bulk so I don't have to continuously come back to the store, so I get maybe two or three of the same thing," Ross said. "As you can see, some things are on sale. I jump on the sale so I don't have to come back."
Ross said he's also felt the effects of the increase in gas prices, having just filled up his tank two days prior and paying about $10 more than usual.
"Gas is a little over $4, and it's continuously rising so it's a problem," he said. "It makes it even more of a struggle."
By the second week of March, AAA reported Georgia motorists were paying an average price of $3.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The state average for gasoline on March 7 was 38 cents more than a week prior, 64 cents more than last month and $1.30 more than this time last year (at the time of this story's writing, the price to fill a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline was $58.20).
“Georgia gas price average is approaching $4 per-gallon statewide,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Pump prices' sharp rise is primarily due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which is causing crude oil prices to climb above $100 per barrel.”
According to the International Energy Agency, Russia exports about five million barrels of crude oil a day — roughly 12% of the global trade. AAA reports it's likely the price of oil will continue to rise as more sanctions are imposed on Russia — even moreso if a ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. is enacted.
Roger Tutterow, a professor of economics and director of the Econometric Center at Kennesaw State University, said the main effects of the conflict in Ukraine will be a disruption of commerce in Russia along with an impact on financial markets and banks in Europe.
"There are certainly secondary effects such as the run up in oil prices," he said. "When gas prices go up, it does weigh on consumer sentiment and it could have an adverse effect on how the consumer views the economic climate... This contributes to what was already a challenging time for supply chain disruptions since the beginning of the pandemic."
Tutterow said aside from locals experiencing the economic impact of rising fuel prices, one of Georgia's Fortune 500s will be adversely affected as Russia's war on Ukraine continues: Delta Air Lines.
"They’re the obvious choice," he said. "They have exposure to the higher fuel prices... Delta has routes around the globe. (With the conflict they now) have to reroute traffic."
But the war in Ukraine is only a small piece of the puzzle. Since the later part of 2021, consumer sentiment has been slipping, Tutterow said. The inability to fill jobs has put a strain on the corporate sector, and gas prices were rising before the conflict (though Tutterow said the war has compounded those effects).
"This is the strongest pace of inflation Americans have seen in four decades," he said.
The sooner the conflict resolves and reduces the uncertainty in the economy, the better, Tutterow said.
"It’s one more element of uncertainty... on the hills of the first truly global pandemic in a generation," he said.
Aside from inflation and the volatile market, companies and individuals alike are also at greater risk of cybersecurity threats. In February, the Harvard Business Review reported the "conflict in Ukraine presents perhaps the most acute cyber risk U.S. and western corporations have ever faced."
Jon Powell, a partner and risk advisory and compliance practice leader at Moore Colson, an accounting and advisory firm in Cobb County, said infrastructure and intelligence networks in the U.S. are under attack daily.
"Our reliance on interconnectivity and the sheer volume of interconnected devices requires a Herculean effort to monitor and identify, protect, detect, respond and recover," he said in an email. "That said, it’s impossible for the layperson to predict exactly how threat actors will attempt to directly affect the conflict in the Ukraine — but disrupting communication and resource networks is usually near the top of list."
Many cyberattacks are agnostic of what is going on in the world at large and using it to their advantage, Powell said. Cyberattacks leveraging phishing emails, malware, bad links and attachments will follow the news cycle, he said.
"We all consume a lot of data each day to stay current on what’s going on in the U.S. and in the world," he said.
This need to stay up-to-date with the latest in breaking news makes individuals and companies vulnerable to clicking on links, ads and other malicious links within emails or on web-sites, Powell said.
"The focus of threat actors and our associated vulnerability to being a victim increases significantly when there is a globally impacting story line, because our 'need' to stay updated increases exponentially," he said. "With the conflict in the Ukraine, this same trend will follow. It’s hard to predict if this will reach COVID-19 levels, but we should all be extra diligent in the coming days and weeks."
Powell said local residents can avoid cybersecurity threats by thinking before they click, not opening emails and attachments from people they don't know and not clicking on links within emails or texts.
"You can almost always get to the same information by going directly to the source," he said. "Don’t provide payment information, personal information or other sensitive information in emails or texts that aren’t encrypted. Confirm wiring and payment instructions within the company and with vendors. This may require going directly to the website to find a phone number to call. This is crucial for larger payments and new vendors."
Another adage to live by is, "if something feels fishy, it probably is phishy," Powell said.
"Threat actors have excelled at making bogus emails read like they were actually written by the spoofed sender," he said. "Organizations must require multi-factor authentication on email and on remote connections to networks. Enabling MFA at these connection points significantly increases your cybersecurity posture. Additionally, organizations should also leverage MFA on all cloud-based/hosted applications."
