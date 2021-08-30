UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company with U.S. headquarters in Smyrna, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an expanded indication for BRIVIACT (brivaracetam) CV tablets, oral solution and injection to treat partial-onset seizures in patients as young as one month of age.

This is the first time that the IV formulation of BRIVIACT will be available for pediatric patients when oral administration is temporarily not feasible and is the only IV formulation FDA-approved to treat partial-onset seizures in children one month of age and older in nearly seven years.

