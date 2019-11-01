Cumberland-based Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery announced its recognition in the 2020 edition of U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms” as a “Tier 1” Atlanta law firm in family law.
This is the eighth year the firm has achieved a “Tier 1” ranking as a result of positive client feedback, peer reviews and exceptional evaluations by colleagues within the Atlanta Bar. The full list, published together by U.S. News Media Group and Best Lawyers, is available at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.
Eligibility for “Best Law Firms” requires that at least one firm attorney has earned a peer review that is high enough to result in inclusion in the Best Lawyers rankings. With five partners – Robert D. Boyd, John L. Collar Jr., Richard M. Nolen, Jonathan J. Tuggle and Tina Shadix Roddenbery – having met that prerequisite for 2020, Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery surpassed the requirement.
For more information, visit www.bcntrlaw.com.
