EAST COBB — Two of three Cobb Pier 1 Imports locations will close as part of a wave of nationwide closures amid the company's bankruptcy filing this week.
Pier 1 Imports Inc. — a purveyor of home goods such as papasan chairs and throw pillows — filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after years of sliding sales.
The Associated Press reported last month that Pier 1 plans to close nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online. Local store employees say stores in Cumberland and east Cobb will close, but a store on Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw will remain open.
Cobb's two Pier 1 locations to close are at 3101 Cobb Parkway in Cumberland, about a mile southeast of Truist Park, and 1401 Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb, about a mile east of East Cobb Park.
East Cobb resident and Pier 1 frequent flyer Christine Houk was stepping out of the Johnson Ferry location on Wednesday with an armful of throw pillows and other home accessories when the MDJ caught up with her. Large red and yellow signs plastered in several of the store's windows announced "STORE CLOSING" and "NOTHING HELD BACK!"
Houk said she lives about a mile and a half from the Pier 1 location and is sad to see it's closing its doors. She'd come for the 30% to 50% markdowns.
"All my plates and glasses came from here. It's different. It's kind of like hand-made stuff from other places, so it's kind of a fun place to shop," she said. "I am sad. They were like a nice mid-price point. Crate & Barrel is expensive, and this is kind of good quality and a reasonable price."
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company has been struggling with increased competition from budget-friendly online retailers like Wayfair and Amazon and discount stores like Home Goods.
To that, Houk said, even with her love for Pier 1 shopping, she, too, is guilty of passing on in-person shopping for the convenience of perusing the online shelves.
"It's convenient and wonderful, and you can return everything for free now. So they've made it even easier," she said. "I love the brick-and-mortar places, but sometimes I'd rather sit in my living room."
It is so far unclear when the local stores are set to close. Pier 1's corporate office has not responded to the MDJ's request for comment.
Pier 1 has said it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report
