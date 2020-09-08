Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta announced two AmeriCorps service members have joined their team to help the organization serve its Habitat homeowners and volunteers.
Chelsea Jones is serving as a volunteer coordinator and Crystal Y. Proctor is a family services coordinator.
Jones is a Douglasville native and studied International Affairs at Kennesaw State University.
Proctor is a native of Miami, Florida and moved to Atlanta to attend Clark Atlanta University, where she studied Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.
AmeriCorps members apply for and serve full-time for at least a year at local Habitat organizations across the country, and are paid a stipend for their service. Habitat for Humanity covers roughly half the cost of each service member, delivering results at a much lower cost than direct government services.
For more information, visit habitat.org/americorps.
