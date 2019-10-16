TSW, an Atlanta-based planning, architecture and landscape architecture firm, won an Outstanding Plan Implementation Award from the Georgia Planning Association.
TSW was honored for its phased-in implementation of the City of Powder Springs’ Livable Cities Initiative. The award was presented Oct. 3 at the GPA’s annual fall conference.
According to GPA, the award recognizes an effort that demonstrates a significant achievement for a single community or region in accomplishing positive changes as a result of planning. The award emphasizes long-term, measurable results over a minimum of three years and honors connection to the original plan, effectiveness of the implementation and sustainability.
The implementation plan is focused on several key components - creating a multi-purpose Town Green for concerts, farmers markets and festivals; developing a community-based process for historic downtown redevelopment and land acquisition through the Downtown Development Authority to attract restaurants and brewing companies; rehabbing existing structures and proposing sites for new development to accommodate all population sectors; strengthening physical connections through existing and new public spaces and expanding the bicycle/pedestrian network to the Silver Comet Trail.
The creation of a new Town Green was identified as the first priority of the implementation plan, since it will serve as a catalyst for new development once it opens in April 2020. Its design includes a multi-use amphitheater/flex lawn, signature splash pad, permanent outdoor ping pong tables and public restrooms.
For more information, visit www.tsw-design.com or https://georgiaplanning.org/chapter-awards/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.