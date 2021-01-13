TSW, an Atlanta-based planning, architecture and landscape architecture firm, announced that architect Ross Vogel of Marietta has been promoted to associate.
He joined TSW’s Architecture Studio in 2016. He specializes in residential design, ranging from single-family homes to townhome communities. He also has a background in healthcare design, including dialysis and home therapy clinics.
For more information, visit www.tsw-design.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.