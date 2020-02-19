The Shopping Center Group announced the sale of Varner Crossing, a Kroger-anchored neighborhood center in west Cobb.
Represented by the TSCG investment team under the leadership of Anthony Blanco, partner and director of investment sales for TSCG, a private Chicago investor sold the asset to a private entity advised by Atlanta-based Coro Realty Advisors for $12.7 million. The sale, which closed on Jan. 24, required the assumption of existing financing by the buyer.
No additional terms were available.
Built in 2003, Varner Crossing is an 80,500-square-foot shopping center at the intersection of Lost Mountain and Macland Roads. In addition to the Kroger, the 98% leased asset also features Macland Animal Hospital, Big Al’s Liquor, Premier Martial Arts, Subway, Marco’s Pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts and other local service providers and restaurants.
Included in the transaction is an undeveloped acre along Lost Mountain Road that can accommodate a 4,400-square foot building. Only one small shop space is available.
TSCG’s Brett Fuller, senior leasing advisor and associate broker, is the exclusive leasing agent for this property.
For more information, visit tscg.com.
