Massachusetts-based Cinch I.T. is opening its first location in the state of Georgia at Two Ballpark Center, 800 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area.
The new location will be owned and operated by local franchisee Troy Cobb.
During his franchisee training Cobb was ready to get his business moving by connecting with over 20 networking partners, along with scheduling four client meetings. He holds a record with Cinch I.T. for their fastest growing franchisee.
Founded in 2004 and franchising since 2019, Cinch I.T. is a managed computer and I.T. support brand.
For more information, visit https://cinchit.com/.
