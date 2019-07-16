The Cobb Executive Women's August luncheon will be Aug. 9 at 11:15 a.m. at The Georgian Club, 100 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
The guest speaker will be Debbie Pike, owner of the Cobb County Tropical Smoothie Café locations. Pike will discuss her leadership journey and how she made the leap from the corporate world to entrepreneurship.
Pike began her marketing career working with companies like Procter & Gamble. Over a 35-year career, she has made her mark on some of the country’s most well-known restaurant chains. She was chief marketing officer for Arby's and president of the chain's franchise association. In 2008, she co-founded New Eyes Inc., a strategic consulting practice specializing in food and beverage. In 2016, she transitioned New Eyes to the firm’s co-founder and formed two new food service companies - Meritage Restaurant Group, which develops and operates fast-casual brands like Tropical Smoothie Café; and JG & Company, which consults with foodservice CEOs, CMOs and private equity companies.
Pike is a former board member of the Women’s Foodservice Forum and a former board member.
Registration for the event closes on Aug. 2. The cost is $26 for Cobb Executive Women members and $36 for guests.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.
