The coronavirus has caused widespread closures and brought a screeching halt to domestic and international travel. Local and state hospitality workers are feeling the effects.
For Jennifer Dennison, a part-time travel agent and Acworth resident, travel restrictions have meant an unprecedented drop off in trip bookings from local families.
The mother of two Cobb schools students says in eight years, she’s never seen vacation cancellations at this volume.
“This is an extreme slow time,” she said, adding, “Even people that have been in the industry 25 and 30 years — this is nothing they’ve seen before.”
She said cancellations tend to come in waves when there are diplomatic issues or natural disasters in regions of the globe, but trips will be rescheduled or rebooked in a different location. The coronavirus, Dennison said, has virtually halted travel altogether. She said some families are rebooking, but others are holding out to see whether various resorts and parks will remain closed through late spring.
“It would usually be short-term and just a handful of cancellations,” she said. “This time, there’s nowhere I can send people. ... It would be irresponsible of me to book somebody somewhere right now.”
Though the travel agency is not her sole source of income, Dennison said she knows many people for whom booking trips is.
Now, she said, travel agents are working overtime to reschedule or book trips later for their clients while trying to keep their heads above water financially.
“We are for the most part not getting paid,” she said. “We don’t get paid until after travel happens. So you’re looking at a large group of people working harder for less money.”
With no travel for business, sporting events or other activities, hotels have also seen devastating ripple effects, according to Jim Sprouse, executive director of the Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association.
“The way to think of this is the impact to our industry is more severe than 9/11 and the (Great) Recession combined,” Sprouse said. “It was a sudden stop. It’s a prolonged stop. It’s not getting back to business quickly, and we don’t know — are we looking at a couple weeks, or are we looking at longer?”
Sprouse said hotels across the state are commonly reporting occupancy rates at 10% or less, while most hotels need 40% to 50% of rooms filled to break even. In some cases, hotels have two to five guests in the building, he said.
Before the pandemic, hotels in the metro area including Cobb were reporting occupancy at or above 90%, he said, adding that the metro area is normally “event-heavy” this time of year.
Sprouse also noted that convention hotels are being hit hard by cancellation of high-dollar-earning events, which are often booked years in advance.
A recent report from the National Hotel and Lodging Association in partnership with Oxford Eonomics estimated that 44% of hotel employees in every state have already lost their jobs or will in coming weeks.
For Georgia, that means an estimated 24,200 out of 55,000 direct hotel operations jobs and more than 104,000 of the 255,767 total hotel-supported jobs will be furloughed or lost, the report shows. Sprouse said some have begun suspending operations.
There are, however, provisions in the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act), the $2 trillion economic stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday, that Sprouse said could assist those impacted by hotel furloughs and layoffs.
He said the Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association is also working to connect its furloughed employees with job fairs and other vocational events.
“We’re all desperate to get back to work,” Sprouse said. “We’re praying for a quick return to business, but it’s going to take a while to get it back to normal.”
