Marietta-based Traton Homes announced that Grammercy Park will open for sales in late 2019.
The new Marietta community is located on Frasier Street near Atlanta Road and within walking distance of Marietta Square. It will be comprised of 31 two-story townhomes, priced from the low $300s.
For more information, visit www.TratonHomes.com.
