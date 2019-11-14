Cobb County-based builder Traton Homes announced that it will soon begin building new single-family detached homes in Marietta at Mangêt.
The community will be a short walk away Marietta Square.
Priced from the $300s to $400s, Traton’s homes at Mangêt will feature a wide variety of floorplans. Amenities include shared greenspace throughout the community, as well as pocket parks and gardens all connected by sidewalks.
For more information, visit www.TratonHomes.com.
