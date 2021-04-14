Marietta-based Traton Homes announced that it has received a 2021 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.
Out of nearly 2,000 eligible applicants, Traton Homes is one of 400-plus businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.
In determining which businesses received the 2021 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded.
Traton Homes achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.
For more information, visit www.GuildQuality.com/Guildmaster or www.TratonHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.