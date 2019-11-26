Marietta-based Traton Homes announce the opening of a new decorated model home at Parkside East, a luxury townhome community in east Marietta priced from $299,900.
Parkside East will have 58 two-story townhomes once complete. The Florance model home, located at 1280 Lawanna Drive in Marietta, offers over 2,000 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage spread across two floors.
For more information, call 678-391-9490 or visit TratonHomes.com.
