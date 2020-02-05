Marietta-based Traton Homes announced that it is now selling onsite at Courtyards at Camden, a 55-plus active adult community in west Cobb, priced from the high $300s.
Upon completion, Courtyards at Camden will consist of 95 homes including a limited number of basement home sites.
The sales center, 2040 Mars Hill Road in Acworth, is open Wednesdays and Sundays from 1-6 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, contact new homes specialist Liz Poulin at 678-391-9496 or LPoulin@TratonHomes.com or visit www.TratonHomes.com.
